John Mayer calls off 'Sob Rock Tour' shows after testing positive for Covid-19

John Mayer has postponed his upcoming shows of Sob Rock Tour as the New Light singer and his four band members tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 44-year-old rockstar announced that his dates of his much-anticipated tour will be rescheduled due to unexpected virus outbreak within the band.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above," his captioned read.

“I'm so sorry to make you change your plans," his post continued.

"This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head — mine included — as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me.)"

"We'll give you everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me,” he added.

Mayer staged some stunning performance at his second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden after his group’s background vocalist Carlos Ricketts contracted the virus earlier this week.

