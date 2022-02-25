 
Snoop Dogg requests major development in assault case

Singer and songwriter Snoop Dogg has caused quite a ripple in the court, asking for the disillusion of the entire case, based on its ‘implausible and false’ merits of the alleged claims.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper’s 17-page dismissal motion was filed this Thursday and stipulate that his accuser’s accounts and ‘vague details’ of the sordid affairs are too “threadbare” to support a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute.

An excerpt from the documents reads, “Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her.”

“She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career. Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move’.”

Snoop Dogg has also issued doubled down on his belief that this is a shakedown and that the “Plaintiff’s complaint, launched just days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money to stop plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly. But the fatal deficiencies in her complaint ensure her gambit will not succeed.”

