Quentin Tarantino in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified’ revival series

Acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is reportedly in talks to helm two episodes of the drama series Justified: City of Primeval, confirmed Variety on Friday.

The limited series is a revival of the FX drama series which starred Timothy Olyphant and was ordered in January, with Olyphant roped in to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens.

According to reports, the new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Tarantino is a well-known fan of the author; he earlier adapted Leonard’s novel Rum Punch into 1997’s Jackie Brown.

Tarantino has also worked with Olyphant earlier in his recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which the actor starred as James Stacy.

Dave Andron and Micharl Dinner are set to serve as the writers, showrunners and executive producers for the series, with Olyphant also coming in as an executive producer.