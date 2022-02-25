 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Alia Bhatts performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi got praise from beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' got praise from beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's future mother in law, Neetu Kapoor, praised her performance as the mafia queen Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

Neetu, the mother her Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor, asked people to watch Alia’s phenomenal performance in a story shared on Instagram.

Sharing the film's poster on the photo sharing app, Neetu wrote, “Watch how Alia Bhatt hits the ball out of the park.”

Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Earlier, Neetu also lauded the film’s trailer as she shared it on her stories. She wrote, “Ufffff outstanding”

Ranbir’s sister Ridhima Kapoor also appreciated the film, sharing her review in her stories.

She wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! Alia Bhatt you nailed it.”

Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi




More From Showbiz:

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party
Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death

Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash
Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding
Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, ‘love you forever’

Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, ‘love you forever’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a peek into her newborn baby’s nursery

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a peek into her newborn baby’s nursery
Hrithik Roshan set to marry new ladylove Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan set to marry new ladylove Saba Azad?
Kajol & Ajay Devgn celebrate wedding anniversary with adorable throwback posts

Kajol & Ajay Devgn celebrate wedding anniversary with adorable throwback posts
Sania Mirza posts heartfelt birthday wish for sister Anam, calls her ‘my first baby’

Sania Mirza posts heartfelt birthday wish for sister Anam, calls her ‘my first baby’
Alia Bhatt comes to rescue of fan who was slammed by Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt comes to rescue of fan who was slammed by Kangana Ranaut

Latest

view all