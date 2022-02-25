Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' got praise from beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's future mother in law, Neetu Kapoor, praised her performance as the mafia queen Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Neetu, the mother her Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor, asked people to watch Alia’s phenomenal performance in a story shared on Instagram.

Sharing the film's poster on the photo sharing app, Neetu wrote, “Watch how Alia Bhatt hits the ball out of the park.”

Earlier, Neetu also lauded the film’s trailer as she shared it on her stories. She wrote, “Ufffff outstanding”

Ranbir’s sister Ridhima Kapoor also appreciated the film, sharing her review in her stories.

She wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! Alia Bhatt you nailed it.”











