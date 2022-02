— PCB

LAHORE: Liam Dawson gave a big relief to his team Islamabad United as he dismissed Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman in the first over of the eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Dawson bowled a short ball and Zaman — who is the highest scoring batter in PSL 7 — looked to cut it but got caught at the third man.

Waqas Maqsood caught the ball to dismiss the batter for one run, leaving Fakhar in shock.

