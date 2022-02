— PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United's Liam Dawson is on a roll in the Eliminator 2 match against Lahore Qalandars as he dismissed two top-order batsmen.

At first, Liam Dawson shocked fans as he dismissed this season's top-scoring batter, Fakhar Zaman, for just one run in the first over of the match.

Later, in the third over, he also took the wicket of England's Phil Salt and sent the batter back to the pavilion for just two runs.

WATCH:

Fans praise Dawson:

