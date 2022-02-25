Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Abdullah Shafique rises to the occasion

 
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars Abdullah Shafique rose to the occasion Friday as he punished Islamabad United's bowlers and took his team out from a bad situation in the eliminator 2 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Abdullah Shafique scored 52 runs off 28 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes after two early dismissals of Fakhar Zaman (1) — the top scorer in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 — and Phil Salt (2).

Shafique, along with Kamran Ghulam, managed to pull off a partnership of 73 runs off 42 balls — with Shafique scoring 43 runs, while Ghulam adding 30 runs.

In the 13th over, Waqas Maqsood was finally able to dismiss Shafique.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the batter for his 52-run knock.

Here's what fans have to say:


