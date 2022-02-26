 
sports
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi praises Shaheen for ‘great display of captaincy’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Photo–Twitter
Photo–Twitter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Friday lauded Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for a “great display of captaincy” after the home reached the final of the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

On Friday, David Wiese's last-over heroics at the Gaddafi Stadium against Islamabad United took Lahore Qalandars to a six-run victory in the second eliminator of the tournament. 

Related items

The do-or-die match between the two sides was a staggering see-saw battle as both were unwilling to give up till the very end, as fans witnessed one of the most scintillating contests in the history of PSL.

Taking to Twitter, Boom Boom Afridi posted photos of him watching the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United along with his friends.

"Today I witnessed one of the best matches in the PSL history. Congratulations Lahore Qalandars on a well deserved win!" he said.

Afridi also hailed Shaheen’s captaincy throughout the PSL 7 and wished good luck to the finalists.

"Great display of captaincy by Shaheen throughout the tournament. Good luck to both of the finalist teams," he wrote.

Defending champion Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns on Sunday for PSL 7 title.

In December, Shahid Afridi had said that Shaheen Afridi did not pay heed to his advice regarding accepting the leadership role.

Afridi, speaking during a programme on a private television channel, had said: "I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me.”

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong," the former skipper had said.

More From Sports:

Multans Sultans' Asif Afridi hopes to play for Pakistan team

Multans Sultans' Asif Afridi hopes to play for Pakistan team

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Abdullah Shafique rises to the occasion

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Abdullah Shafique rises to the occasion
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Liam Dawson crushes top order

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Liam Dawson crushes top order
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: 'Shock' as Liam Dawson traps Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: 'Shock' as Liam Dawson traps Fakhar Zaman
'Make it worth their stare:' Babar Azam's classy look takes internet by storm

'Make it worth their stare:' Babar Azam's classy look takes internet by storm
I've really enjoyed this year's PSL, says Englishman Harry Brook

I've really enjoyed this year's PSL, says Englishman Harry Brook
David Wiese's last-over heroics against Islamabad United take Lahore Qalandars to PSL 7 final

David Wiese's last-over heroics against Islamabad United take Lahore Qalandars to PSL 7 final
Big news for Islamabad United as Paul Stirling returns to PSL

Big news for Islamabad United as Paul Stirling returns to PSL
PSL 2022: Tweeps console glum Wahab Riaz after Zalmi's elimination

PSL 2022: Tweeps console glum Wahab Riaz after Zalmi's elimination
Pakistan Army's help to be sought for Aussies tour: sources

Pakistan Army's help to be sought for Aussies tour: sources
Pak vs Aus: Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour

Pak vs Aus: Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour
LQ vs IU: Who will play the PSL final against Multan Sultans?

LQ vs IU: Who will play the PSL final against Multan Sultans?

Latest

view all