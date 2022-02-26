 
Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Salman Khan is leaving fans swooning over his adorable bond with sister Arpita Khan’s kids – Ahil and Ayat, as the Dabangg actor danced with them in a viral behind-the-scenes video from the Da-Bangg Tour.

Taking to Instagram, the JA Events shared a glimpse of Khan entertaining his niece and nephew. “Aren't they just the cutest,” the post’s caption read.

Meanwhile, in other video Pooja Hedge can be seen rehearsing her performance with the Sultan actor.

On the professional front, the Bollywood superstar is gearing up to win fans’ hearts with stunning performance in Tiger 3

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha while Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

