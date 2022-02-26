Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned a year older as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday (Feb 25).

Fans and fellow stars showered the Kabir Singh actor with heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the world. Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor, and many celebrities, including his co-stars Kiara Advani and Mrunal Thakur shared adorable messages on the Jab We Met actor’s social media wall.

Joining the bandwagon, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khattar also turned to his Instagram handle and wished the actor on the special occasion.





On Saturday, the Dhadak actor dropped a cool picture with his brother Shahid and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. In the caption, he wrote, “Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>> Love you @shahidkapoor Keep conquering.”

In the picture, the Udta Punjab actor was seen donning a white tee with a denim jacket and a pair of matching denim pants. He complete his look with stylish sunglasses and a pair of brown footwear.

On the other hand, A Suitable Boy actor donned an oversized green shirt along with denim pants. He too wore a pair of sunglasses and completed his overall look with a pair of black footwear.

The brothers, who share a very special bond, were all smiles as they posed for the picture with a beautiful sunset backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Padmaavat actor will be seen next in Jersey, which is scheduled to release on April 14. He will also be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.