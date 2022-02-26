 
Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote her newly-released film Gangubai Kathiawadi as she recently hopped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai.

On the day of movie’s release, the RRR actor was seen riding at the bus from Andheri to Malad as she got papped while her interesting interaction with the media.

The Student of The Year star looked gorgeous in a white Saree as she tucked a rose in her hair.

The Raazi actor is garnering massive response for her new film as it recently received a compliment from Kangana Ranaut who took to Instagram Story to shower praise over the Bhatt’s latest project.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director,” wrote the Queen actor.

