Saturday Feb 26 2022
Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes on his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan extended his warm wishes to his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad ahead of her gig in his first post for her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the War actor shared Saba 's post of her gig along with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah.

To note, these two have a band called Madboy/Mink. This is an electro-funk band and Saba and Imaad keep performing. 

Sometime back, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had given a shout-out to Saba and her band and today Hrithik too did the same. Sharing their picture, the actor wrote, “Kill it you guys."

Responding to Hrithik’s sweet gesture, Saba reshared Hrithik’s Instagram story and wrote, “Hey thanks @hrithikroshan ????.”

For those unversed, Saba recently visited Hrithik's family over lunch and the pictures from the get together went viral.

In the pictures, both seen twinning in white and they relished Kerala food at their perfect lunch date. Hrithik looked dapper in his white T-shirt and trousers while Saba opted for a white tank top which she had paired with green coloured high waist trousers.

