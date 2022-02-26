 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Syeda Tuba Anwar breaks silence over marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Anwar. — Instagram
Following claims by famous PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat regarding Syeda Tuba Anwar still being his wife, the latter decided to clarify the misconceptions.

Responding to the statement by Liaquat, Tuba took to Instagram and said: “I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband through the court system, as per my constitutional right as a Pakistani citizen." She added that the divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the Pakistani laws. 

Calling the claims made in the media a “complete misinterpretation”, she urged the Islamic scholars to speak up for women who choose to exercise their rights in accordance with the Sharia and Pakistan's constitution.

“Islam permits women to seek divorce if the marriage is no longer working,” she wrote, adding that “taking a graceful exit from a toxic and abusive marriage is a right and not a sin”. 

Two weeks after the announcement of his third marriage, Liaquat said that “Tuba is still his wife and she can come back if she wishes to”.

“I still respect her and she is still my wife, however, she considers the marriage as null and void," he added. 

On the other hand, Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania Shah said: "I would accept Tuba if she comes back. I'll consider [her] as my elder sister."


