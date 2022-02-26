Syeda Tuba Anwar breaks silence over marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Anwar. — Instagram

Following claims by famous PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat regarding Syeda Tuba Anwar still being his wife, the latter decided to clarify the misconceptions.

Responding to the statement by Liaquat, Tuba took to Instagram and said: “I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband through the court system, as per my constitutional right as a Pakistani citizen." She added that the divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the Pakistani laws.

"I still respect her and she is still my wife, however, she considers the marriage as null and void," he added.



On the other hand, Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania Shah said: "I would accept Tuba if she comes back. I'll consider [her] as my elder sister."



