Neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress till PTI is in power: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that neither can Sindh nor Pakistan progress untill the PTI-led incumbent government is in power.



The statement came during the politician's address to a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid before the commencement of PPP's long march.

The party commenced the anti-government long march today after a brief address by Bilawal.

The long march — led by the PPP chairman — is starting from Karachi and it will reach the capital in 10 days passing through 34 different cities.

The PPP had announced the long march to protest the inflation, hike in petroleum products prices and other measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government.



Traffic plan

Keeping the commencement of Bilawal's long march, Karachi traffic police have worked out an alternate traffic plan to maintain the flow of traffic in the city despite the closure of some routes.

The traffic police say that the road leading from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi, the starting point of the march, will be closed for traffic therefore the commuters may use the road leading to Soldier Bazaar from Gurumandir and the to Jail Road flyover using Jamshed Road.

Moreover, the general public will not be allowed to use the route from Society Chowrangi to the starting point. However, they can use the road leading to Jail Chowrangi from Society Chowrangi.

The road leading to New M.A Jinnah Corridor 3 from Regal Chowrangi will also be closed for the general public therefore they may take the road to Shahrah-e-Faisal through Lucky Star from Saddar Dawakhana.

Meanwhile, the flow of traffic coming from University Road will be diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Road at Jail Chowrangi, while the traffic coming from Jamshed Road will be diverted to Soldier Bazaar.

PPP ready to 'sacrifice' PM's seat for PML-N: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday his party was ready to back PML-N's candidate for the prime minister's slot if the Opposition is able to oust the incumbent government.

In a press conference alongside party leaders in the port city, Bilawal said in a democracy, anyone having the majority can decide who becomes the next prime minister.

"PML-N clearly has the majority; PPP and other Opposition parties are ready to sacrifice the prime minister's seat for them," the PPP chairman said, stressing the major stakeholder should announce its candidate for the office.

"We plan on not repeating the mistakes we did in the past," he added.

PPP to launch 'democratic attack' against government

Bilawal said that his party has decided to launch a "democratic attack" against the government and urged the other Opposition parties to adopt a unified stance of ousting the incumbent PTI-led administration.

The PPP chairman ruled out opting for undemocratic tactics to achieve the goal of dismissing the government.

Bilawal also advised PTI's allies, especially the MQM-P, to join hands with the anti-government movement as the PPP is all set to begin its "awami march" tomorrow — from Karachi to Islamabad.

"However, if Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to resign voluntarily, then there won't be a need to hold the long march," Bilawal said.

PPP has no threats from a group of ‘political orphans’

Speaking about PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, Bilawal said that the PTI leaders say that they have come out for the rights of the people of the province and hence, kick-started their march from Ghotki; however, they are the ones who did not give the farmers their due share of urea.

“The people of Sindh will respond accordingly,” he said.

Terming the march as a “political circus” he said that PPP has no threat from “a group of political orphans” gathered in Sindh.