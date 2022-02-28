 
PSL 2022: Shadab hailed for his all round performance

  • Shadab Khan declared as the best bowler of the tournament.
  • Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan declared as Player of HBL PSL 7.
  • Fakhar Zaman named as best better in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan also outclassed cricketing fans with his all-round performance in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab Khan was declared as the best bowler of the tournament with 19 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.47.

The wrist-spinner had two four-fers against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, and a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators.

Aside from bowling, Shadab had impressed everyone with his bat, as he had set the record for most sixes hit in an inning.

Shadab Khan hit nine sixes with a strike rate of 216 against the Multan Sultans and scored his best figure of 91 runs in the event.

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

On Sunday, Lahore Qalandars put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

