Monday Feb 28 2022
Picture of ex-Miss Ukraine wearing army suit goes viral

Monday Feb 28, 2022

— Instagram/File
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lenna has announced that she is joining the country's army against Russia.

Posting a picture in the army's uniform on Instagram, she could be seen holding an assault rifle while wearing the gear.

She urged fellow countrymen to resist the invasion as well and one of her suggestions was to confuse the Russian troops by taking down road signs.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed,” she wrote on social media.

In her praise for Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she called him a “true and strong leader”, as she urged for international support against Russia's invasion.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border to discuss a ceasefire on Monday while invading Russian forces encountered determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on the fifth day of the conflict.

Russia faced deepening isolation and economic turmoil as Western nations, united in condemnation of its assault, hit it with an array of sanctions that created ripple effects around the world. Global shares slid and oil prices jumped.

