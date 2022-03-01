COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for third consecutive day

A woman wearing mask pillion rides with a man amid several other motorcycles on a road. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Amid a continuous decline in the new COVID-19 cases in the country, Pakistan's daily case count remained below the 1,000 mark for the third consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.



The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 37,566 diagnostic tests for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, of which only 861 came back positive.

The fresh cases placed Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio at 2.29% and the overall case count at 1,510,221.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll shot up to 18 again in a single day after falling to only five deaths Monday morning.



The new additions pushed the country's total coronavirus deaths to 30,196.

Moreover, 489 people suffering from COVID-19 recovered overnight, taking the active cases down to 37,087. However, 988 patients are still in critical care units.