Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

After a long wait, the filmmakers have finally announced the new release date of period-drama Adipurush – starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Baahubali actor revealed that his much-awaited film Adipurush will release in theatres in 3D on January 12, 2023.


Sharing the poster of the film, the Saaho actor captioned it, “#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023." He also tagged film director Om Raut and co-stars Kriti, Sunny Singh among others.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

The multilingual period saga is the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Raavan.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas also has director Nag Ashwin’s Project K opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

