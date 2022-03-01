 
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous sartorial statements.

From ruling the maternity styles with breezy kaftans to chic sports wear, the Omkara actress has been a trendsetter in the industry.

Continuing to influence the fashion choices of her millions of fans, the mother of two turned to her Instagram handle today and dropped a glimpse into her latest project.

The Jab We Met starlet shared a behind-the-scenes video from her latest venture with fashion brand Zimmermann and set the internet on fire with her stunning looks and chic styles.


In the video, Kareena, 41, can be seen pulling off different looks effortlessly and making the style a hit. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “March’ing into the new month in style”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Goood Newwz actress is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

