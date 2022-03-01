 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter
  • HEC says scholarship is only for PhD Programme.
  • It does not include MS leading to PhD, HEC says.
  • The applications deadline is March 31, 2022.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced an extension in the deadline for submitting the forms of applications for a US-based scholarship — for fall 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023.

The scholarship is only for PhD Programme and does not include MS leading to PhD, the education commission said in a statement released on Twitter.

The US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, a project of HEC Pakistan, invites applications for scholarships in PhD Programme in designated US universities, the body said.

"Applications for scholarships shall be submitted online via HEC scholarship portal, not later than March 31, 2022," it said.

The website can be accessed here.

