Karachi police to follow new safety protocols after recent attack

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Karachi police to follow new safety protocols after attack. — AFP/File
  • Patrolling staff will wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while they are on duty, per new instructions. 
  • Police car drivers are instructed to carry fully-loaded pistols.
  • Instructions are to be implemented on an immediate basis. 

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Tuesday were instructed to follow new safety protocols after they were attacked by a motorcyclist on February 28 in the Federal B Industrial Area of the metropolis. 

From now on, the patrolling staff will wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while they are on duty, said the deputy instructor general police south. 

According to the newly-issued instructions, every police mobile will be attended by a party of four policemen at all times and two policemen on one motorcycle will guard each mobile.

The police car drivers are instructed to carry fully-loaded pistols, and the staff in the mobile will be guarded by policemen carrying fully-loaded sub-machine guns (SMG).

The instructions are to be implemented on an immediate basis. 

