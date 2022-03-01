 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

TikTok launched a safety awareness campaign. — AFP/File
TikTok launched a safety awareness campaign. — AFP/File 

  • Initiative consists of a video series that shed light on challenges of digital world, importance of positive and safe internet usage.
  • Campaign targets users of digital platform, spanning various ages and backgrounds, focusing especially on youth. 
  • Platform believes collaboration and transparency will help create an online space that is safe and where creativity and joy can thrive. 

TikTok has launched a safety awareness campaign that aims to reinforce understanding of the potential dangers associated with digital platforms. 

The initiative consists of a video series, featuring a selection of Pakistan's most popular celebrities that shed light on the challenges of the digital world, and the importance of positive and safe internet usage, a statement issued in this regard said. 

As part of safety month awareness initiatives and efforts announced by TikTok for February, which included signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindagi Trust for digital safety awareness, the campaign targets users of the digital platform, spanning various ages and backgrounds, focusing especially on the youth. 

It mostly focuses on the foundations of safely surfing websites and social media platforms, and the ways to navigate potential dangers on those platforms.

TikTok collaborated with Pakistan cricket legends Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and renowned actress Aiman Khan to create awareness for safety related to online challenges. 

The trio officially joined TikTok and created videos urging the Pakistani TikTok community to STOP, THINK, DECIDE and ACT before sharing and participating in dangerous challenges.

Aiman Khan's message: 

@aimankhan.official8 Lets make sure Tiktok stays a fun and safe platform for all ❤️. Excited to be here!#aapsafetohappsafe #khayalrakhiye #SaferTogether #TikTokPartner ♬ original sound - aimankhan.official8

Shoaib Akhtar's message: 

@shoaib.akhtar100 Finally i am on Tik Tok. For a good cause. Will try to keep it that way :) #aapsafetohappsafe #khayalrakhiye #safetogether #tiktokpartner ♬ original sound - shoaib.akhtar100

Wasim Akram's message: 

@wasimakramlive Hello, I am on TikTok now! Let's do our part in keeping it fun & safe for everyone! #aapsafetohappsafe #khayalrakhiye #SaferTogether #TikTokPartner ♬ original sound - wasimakramlive

Earlier this month, TikTok announced a change to how its community guidelines are structured. Highlighting dangerous acts and challenges in a dedicated policy category, making it easier for its community to familiarise themselves with these guidelines. 

The platform is now working to reflect this in its video reporting menu, helping the community to report content that encourages participation in potentially dangerous online challenges.

These steps represent the next phase in TikTok's ongoing commitment to support caregivers, teachers and young people. The platform believes collaboration and transparency will help create an online space that is safe and where creativity and joy can thrive. 

More From Pakistan:

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?
Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal

Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal
Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed

Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed
HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship
PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore

PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore
SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat
Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor
PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors

PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors
Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC
What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?

What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?
Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU

Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU
Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Latest

view all