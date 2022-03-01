TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes

TikTok launched a safety awareness campaign. — AFP/File

The initiative consists of a video series, featuring a selection of Pakistan's most popular celebrities that shed light on the challenges of the digital world, and the importance of positive and safe internet usage, a statement issued in this regard said.

As part of safety month awareness initiatives and efforts announced by TikTok for February, which included signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindagi Trust for digital safety awareness, the campaign targets users of the digital platform, spanning various ages and backgrounds, focusing especially on the youth.

It mostly focuses on the foundations of safely surfing websites and social media platforms, and the ways to navigate potential dangers on those platforms.

TikTok collaborated with Pakistan cricket legends Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and renowned actress Aiman Khan to create awareness for safety related to online challenges.

The trio officially joined TikTok and created videos urging the Pakistani TikTok community to STOP, THINK, DECIDE and ACT before sharing and participating in dangerous challenges.

Aiman Khan's message:

Shoaib Akhtar's message:



Wasim Akram's message:



Earlier this month, TikTok announced a change to how its community guidelines are structured. Highlighting dangerous acts and challenges in a dedicated policy category, making it easier for its community to familiarise themselves with these guidelines.



The platform is now working to reflect this in its video reporting menu, helping the community to report content that encourages participation in potentially dangerous online challenges.

These steps represent the next phase in TikTok's ongoing commitment to support caregivers, teachers and young people. The platform believes collaboration and transparency will help create an online space that is safe and where creativity and joy can thrive.