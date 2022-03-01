 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

The government has changed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and it's not just about journalists; it's about you — the masses in general.

A WhatsApp message that a person sends, a photo uploaded on Facebook, a simple status, any news shared on Instagram or Twitter can be reported to the authorities.

In case anyone complains about it anywhere, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) now has the power to arrest a person without an FIR or a warrant.

The person could be proven guilty later, but they will start suffering before that. The sentence is up to five years in prison.

This is a black law that the government wants to impose in the name of fake news on the people of Pakistan rather than protecting the ordinary masses against the harmful effects of social media — such as blackmail.

The government is trying to protect its officials and institutions against criticism, while there is no definition of "fake news". This law is against freedom of expression and the people's right to know.

All journalists, human rights, and lawyers organisations have come together to openly oppose this ordinance — and you too should join this voice because imposed silence is the worst kind of oppression!

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal

Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal
TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes

TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes
Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed

Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed
HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship
PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore

PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore
SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat
Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor
PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors

PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors
Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC
What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?

What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?
Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU

Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU
Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Latest

view all