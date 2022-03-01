Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?

The government has changed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and it's not just about journalists; it's about you — the masses in general.



A WhatsApp message that a person sends, a photo uploaded on Facebook, a simple status, any news shared on Instagram or Twitter can be reported to the authorities.

In case anyone complains about it anywhere, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) now has the power to arrest a person without an FIR or a warrant.

The person could be proven guilty later, but they will start suffering before that. The sentence is up to five years in prison.

This is a black law that the government wants to impose in the name of fake news on the people of Pakistan rather than protecting the ordinary masses against the harmful effects of social media — such as blackmail.

The government is trying to protect its officials and institutions against criticism, while there is no definition of "fake news". This law is against freedom of expression and the people's right to know.

All journalists, human rights, and lawyers organisations have come together to openly oppose this ordinance — and you too should join this voice because imposed silence is the worst kind of oppression!