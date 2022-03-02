Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday added Mohammad Abbas as a reserve player in the Test squad for the upcoming match against Australia.
Changes were made a day after Naseem Shah was inducted into the squad as Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test due to COVID-19.
He will rejoin the team after completing his mandatory isolation period as per the protocols.
The PCB said the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday. All these tests have come out negative.
Earlier, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had been excluded from the squad for the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries.
Before that Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury.
Babar Azam (captain)
Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)
Abdullah Shafique
Azhar Ali
Fawad Alam
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imam-ul-Haq
Mohammad Wasim Jnr
Naseem Shah
Nauman Ali
Sajid Khan
Saud Shakeel
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shan Masood
Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Abbas
March 4-8 — 1st Test, Rawalpindi
March 12-16 — 2nd Test, Karachi
March 21-25 — 3rd Test, Lahore