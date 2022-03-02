 
sports
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Pakistan Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas. — ICC/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday added Mohammad Abbas as a reserve player in the Test squad for the upcoming match against Australia.

Changes were made a day after Naseem Shah was inducted into the squad as Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test due to COVID-19.

He will rejoin the team after completing his mandatory isolation period as per the protocols.

The PCB said the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday. All these tests have come out negative.

Read more: Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Earlier, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had been excluded from the squad for the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries.

Before that Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury.

Updated squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Azhar Ali

Fawad Alam

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Nauman Ali

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shan Masood

Zahid Mahmood

Mohammad Abbas

Read more: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

Test schedule:

March 4-8 — 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16 — 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25 — 3rd Test, Lahore

