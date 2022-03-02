Will fulfill promises made by late Benazir Bhutto: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

"PM promised us a change but only brought an economic crisis in the country,” says Bilawal.

"There is a lack of jobs as people are going through the worst economic situation," he says.

Reiterates that Opposition will topple government following democratic tactics.

GHOTKI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday addressed the people of Ghotki and said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during her lifetime.

The PPP chairman's statement came during a public rally in Ghotki on the fourth day of PPP’s long march against the incumbent government.

Bilawal thanked the citizens of the city and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan faced defeat because they stood against him.

“The PM promised us a change but only brought an economic crisis in the country,” he said.

Talking about the current situation in the country, the chairman said that there is a lack of jobs as people are going through the worst economic situation.

The chairman said that the nation will have to fight for its right and for the future of the upcoming generation, adding that “he will fulfil the promises made by late Benazir Bhutto.”

He reiterated that the Opposition will topple the government following democratic tactics and that “it’s time to bring about a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan as his time is over”.

'Neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress till PTI is in power'

On Sunday, Bilawal had said that neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress as long as the PTI-led incumbent government is in power.

The statement had come during the politician's address to a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid before the commencement of PPP's long march. The party commenced the anti-government long march on Sunday after a brief address by Bilawal.

The PPP leader started his speech at the rally with the slogan "go selected".

Earlier, Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi for gathering in huge numbers to "wage war" against the incumbent government on the party's call.

He went on to say that the three years of the incumbent govt in power forced Karachi's people to protest.

"The ineligible and incompetent prime minister has plundered the rights of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Bilawal had said.

'Selected must leave now'

Once again calling Prime Minister Imran Khan "selected", the PPP leader accused the premier of violating people's right to vote.

"It has been three years. The selected [PM] must leave now," he had said.

He had added that the PPP is going to send the "selected government" packing with the help of people's power.

Bilawal further stated that the party has taken to the streets for the rights of Pakistanis and urged more people to join the long march in Islamabad and help them send the "puppet government" home.

The PPP chairman said that whenever the people have got their rights, it was under the PPP's rule.

He said that the PPP has given the provinces their rights in the form of the 18th amendment.

After Bilawal concluded his brief address, the participants and the leaders gathered at Numaish Chowrangi commenced the long march as a convoy.

The long march — led by the PPP chairman — started from Karachi and it will reach the capital in 10 days passing through 34 different cities.

The party had announced the long march to protest the inflation, hike in petroleum products prices and other measures taken by the PTI-led federal government.