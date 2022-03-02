 
Prince Albert clamps down against Russia: 'All-out economic, financial' sanctions

Prince Albert of Monaco has just announced his solidarity and support towards the people of Ukraine, with the immediate implementation of ‘all-out economic, financial’ sanctions against the oligarchs of Russia, as well as Putin.

The prince announced his intentions in a statement that reads, “Prince Albert of Monaco supported all efforts aimed at halting the fighting in Ukraine and encouraging the withdrawal of Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory.”

“The Principality has adopted and implemented, without delay, procedures for freezing funds and economic sanctions identical to those taken by most European States.”

The statement concluded with a show of support to suffering Ukrainians and called for the implementation of an immediate ceasefire.

These sanctions come as part of a further blow against Russia’s oligarchs and other super-elite who prefer to dock on Monaco’s shores because of its reputation as a tax haven.

This statement comes shortly after The Formula One Russian Grand Prix was also cancelled over fears of an international boycott by other drivers and teams.

While the Palace has not publically announced the names on their hit list, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed that the list has been drawn up to target “oligarchs’ private jets,” and added that “we’ll be targeting their properties, we’ll be targeting other possession that they have and there will be nowhere to hide.”

A similar move by the French finance minister has also been carried out amid Ukraine’s growing unrest and the country has decided to launch an “all-out economic and financial war on Russia” via a “rolling programme of sanctions” every few weeks.

As part of the plan, France aims to seize the yachts of the oligarchs instead of simply freezing them, a move, unlike other West world countries.

