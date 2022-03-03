Govt has robbed country of democracy and economy: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in an exclusive interview on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, stated that the current government has deprived the country of democracy and economic growth, as well as eroded popular trust and confidence.



According to the PPP leader, the Opposition parties are all on the same page when it comes to the no-confidence resolution. He said that the Opposition will set up a transitional government after the current government is removed and hold free and fair elections.

"Hopefully, we will be able to oust Imran Khan from parliament once more through a no-trust motion, and as soon as the numbers are complete, Imran Khan will be dismissed," he stated.



PPP is being contacted by many different groups, but it's not the right time to reveal which groups they are, he said. "All cards will be revealed when the time is right," he said.

Bilawal stated in response to PML-Q's vote that "it would not be an easy one; a big offer will have to be made by the government to get their vote."

Bilawal said that the Prime Minister should step down before the PPP reaches Islamabad, and that if the PTI wants to compete, it should do so through elections.

However, he refused to comment on PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman's announcement that the Opposition will present a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government within the next 48 hours.

He also declined to respond to a question about PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's return, noting that "it is up to Nawaz Sharif whether or not he wants to return."

Talking about his newly born nephew and son of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Bilawal said that it is unfortunate that Asif Ali Zardari (his father) has been unable to see his first grandchild due to his name being on the Exit Control List (ECL) and that he hopes to bring down the incumbent government and replace it with one that comes through clean and fair elections.