Female polio worker allegedly slain by ex-fiance in Peshawar

A cop stands guard as a health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Karachi. Photo: AFP
  • Police say Iqra was targetted on her way home after completing duty under ongoing polio vaccination drive.
  • Launch official probe into the murder after post-mortem and registration of a case.
  • Say Iqra's family accuse her ex-fiance of killing her out of rage over breaking engagement.

PESHAWAR: Another female polio worker was gunned down by an unidentified assailant in the Daudzar area of Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday, The News reported.

The deceased Lady Health Worker, Iqra Hayat, was targetted on her way back home after duty during the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive, related officials said.

Iqra was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital after the attack where she succumbed to her injuries.

Capital City Police said that the police launched a search operation in the said area.

The post-mortem of the slain health worker was performed while a case was registered to officially launch a probe into the matter.

However, it was later revealed that the polio teams were not the target in the attack but it was a matter of personal enmity.

A spokesman of the Capitan City Police told that Iqra's father Hayat Khan nominated her ex-fiance, a man named Saif Ullah of Nowshera as accused in the first information report (FIR).

He said that Hayat alleged that Saif killed Iqra out of rage as they had ended their engagement.

