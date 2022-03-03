 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 03 2022
OCOur Correspondent

Lahore man murders wife, sends body via rickshaw to in-laws' house

OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

A man can be seen riding a rickshaw in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
A man can be seen riding a rickshaw in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

  • Incident takes place in Lahore.
  • Couple were married for 15 years.
  • They had a 10-year-old daughter.

LAHORE: A man transported the body of his wife in a rented rickshaw along with her minor daughter after torturing his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Lahore on Wednesday, The News reported.

The suspect, Nisar, murdered his wife, Anjum, in the limits of Harbanspura Police Station, the publication said, adding that they were married 15 years ago.

The couple had a 10-year-old daughter and had been living in Tauheed Park. For quite some time, their relationship had soured and the couple would often quarrel with each other, the publication reported.

On the day of the incident, the suspect tortured the victim to death. The suspect afterwards packed the body and hired a rickshaw to transport it to his in-laws along with his daughter.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has also taken notice of the incident.

Woman poisons daughter

Separately, a woman allegedly poisoned her 17-year-old daughter to death in the Kot Lakhpat area on the same day, the publication reported.

The woman identified as Saira poisoned her daughter in the absence of her husband Asif. The victim, Laiba, was taken to hospital but she could not survive.

Asif said his wife was unhappy with Laiba had and threatened to kill her. Later, police registered a case on Asif's complaint.

