Thursday Mar 03 2022
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home to L.A amid Russian invasion

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has finally reached home after his week-long escape from Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy, 42, was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, where he gave his wife Peta Murgatroyd a warm hug.

"I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second," the Ukrainian-born dancer told Entertainment Tonight when he arrived at the airport.

Just hours before his arrival, the Dancing with the Stars alum said, "Getting in a plane. Talk to you from L.A.," in an Instagram video from an airport in Poland.

Men from 18-60 years of age are currently prohibited from leaving Ukraine and details of how Maksim managed to get out of it are not yet known.

Days after he shared his ordeal of being stuck in Ukraine amid Russia’s attack, Maksim took to Instagram to share an update with his followers.

“I made it on the train. We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” he shared.

“At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack, it's TRAUMATIZING,” Maksim added.

He went on to share, “There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic.”

