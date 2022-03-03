 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 03 2022
Pak vs Aus: Confident Babar Azam vows to give visiting team a tough time

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Babar Azam says Pat Cummins-led Australian side are a good team which cannot be taken lightly.
  • Speaks about national squad's practice sessions and preparation for home series.
  • Says "the team will give a better performance as our only focus is on cricket."

As Pakistan prepares to take on Australia in the home cricket series happening after a 24 years hiatus, a confident Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has vowed to give the visiting team a tough time and bring results by trying their best.

Australia are a good team and cannot be taken lightly but Pakistan will keep up their momentum, Babar said Thursday while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the Pakistan vs Australia series, slated to start tomorrow.

He said that the Pakistan squad played in a practice match in Karachi that showed that the players are well prepared.

"We know the importance of home series. [The team] was focused on training in Karachi and Rawalpindi," he said.

During the practice, two players got unfit and one tested positive for coronavirus, Babar said, admitting that it is part of the game.

The 27-year-old cricketer said that the playing XI for the first Test on Friday has not been finalised yet. However, the squad will be decided on Friday morning after inspection of the pitch.

"The team will give a better performance as our only focus is on cricket," he said.

Answering a question, Babar said that shifting to one format from another is not a big deal for professional players.

It may be recalled that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.

The three-match Test series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi, while the city police have finalised security arrangements, and over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the event.

The Pat Cummins-led side will face Pakistan in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. Rawalpindi will host the opening Test and first white-ball leg of the series, while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Tests, respectively.

Possible squad:

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Azhar Ali
  • Fawad Alam
  • Haris Rauf
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Shan Masood
  • Zahid Mahmood 

Schedule:

  • 4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • 12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • 21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • 29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

