Thursday Mar 03 2022
England's Heather Knight is a 'big fan' of Mohammad Rizwan

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

England captain Heather Knight (left) and  Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP/PCB/File

England captain Heather Knight is all praises for Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who has had an amazing year in 2021 and recently took his team to the finals in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

The English cricketer is in New Zealand where her team will defend their title in the Women's World Cup. Knight led her side to a thrilling World Cup final win against India in front of a sold-out Lord's crowd five years ago.

England Cricket took Twitter and told users to ask their questions from the English captain.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

However, a user, Faisal Habib Khattak, did not ask any World Cup-related questions. He wanted to know which PSL team the English skipper liked the most.

In response, Knight said she liked Multan Sultans the most and was a "big fan" of Mohammad Rizwan — whose team could not win this year's PSL title, but won everyone's hearts.

Rizwan was also named the captain of the team of PSL 7. The much-adored wicket-keeper-batsman is one of the four Multan Sultans' players who have been selected in the team for this year's edition.

Despite the loss in the finals, Rizwan’s stunning and consistent performance earned him another rich reward when he was adjudged the Player of PSL 7.

Read more: Despite loss, Mohammad Rizwan’s impressive performance wins hearts

Rizwan remained a reliable top-order batter for Multan Sultans when he finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike rate of 126.68 and inspired his side to the final after winning nine out of 10 league matches.

Rizwan also collected the wicketkeeper of the PSL 2022 award. In 12 matches, he accounted for nine batters behind the stumps.

Earlier in the year, Rizwan was declared the Most Valuable Cricketer as well as T20I Cricketer as part of the PCB Awards 2021.

