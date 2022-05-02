No power load-shedding in country from today: ministry

The Ministry of Energy announces to end load-shedding from today. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: As per the promise made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the power load-shedding in the country has been reduced to zero from 5 am today, claimed the Minister of Energy.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Energy that it worked hard to add more than 2500 Megawatt of additional power to the national grid system.

The spokesperson for the minister noted: “The ministry is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays and beyond.”

PM Shahbaz directs to end load-shedding

On April 26, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to end load-shedding in the country from May 1.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had issued the directives while chairing a high-level emergency meeting to overcome the prevailing electricity crisis in the country.

He had said the people cannot be put into trouble due to load-shedding in the summer season and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to address the issue.

The prime minister also sought a long-term effective plan to end the losses of loss-making power distribution companies.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the generation of electricity and its transmission and consumption in the country.

Out of 27 power plants that were shut down for over one year, 20 had been made functional, the prime minister was told.

The meeting was informed that the previous government did not ensure timely provision of fuel to operate the power plants. It was shared that the power plants were not repaired timely which triggered a crisis in the power sector.

The prime minister was told that the total power generation has reached 18,500 megawatts. In terms of demand, there is a shortfall of 500 to 2,000 megawatts.