 
pakistan
Monday May 02 2022
Strong dusty winds envelop Karachi

Monday May 02, 2022

Dusty winds hit Karachi. — APP/file
  • Strong winds from the Southwest at 40 kilometres per hour strikes Karachi today. 
  • Temperature is likely to remain in the range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius today, says the chief meteorologist.
  • The strong winds uprooted tents installed at Eidgah Ground in Nazimabad for the Eid prayers.

KARACHI: Karachiites get a momentary respite from sweltering heat after strong winds from the Southwest at 40 kilometres per hour gripped the metropolis on Monday.

Talking to Geo News, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the gusty winds is expected to further increase in the afternoon. He feared that the strong winds could cause a dust storm like situation in open areas.

Temperature is likely to remain in the range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius today, he said.

“Karachi's weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the Eid days,” the chief meteorologist said, adding that mercury is expected to remain between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius during the period.

Meanwhile, the strong winds uprooted tents installed at Eidgah Ground in Nazimabad for the Eid prayers.

In a separate statement, the Met Office said: “Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, south Punjab and upper Sindh.”

Earlier, the PMD had said that a dust storm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin on May 1 and 2.

