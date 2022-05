Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Pakistani Muslims offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Rawalpindi on August 22, 2018. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee could not sight the Eid ul Fitr moon on Sunday, therefore, the religious festival will fall on Tuesday — May 2.

For the ease of our readers, Geo.tv has compiled a list of the timings of Eid prayers in major mosques across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Below is a list of the timings (in am) in mosques in Islamabad and Rawalpindi:

7:00

Jamia Masjid Ghousia I&T Center G9 One, Islamabad, Jamia Masjid Zul Noorin Markazji Nine, Islamabad, Central Imambargah Asna Ashriya, Islamabad

7:15

Jamia Masjid Syed Ali G Nine Two, Islamabad, Jamia Masjid Gulzar Madina GT Three Khan Market, Islamabad

7:30

Central Imambargah Qadeem, Rawalpindi, Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, Faisal Masjid, Islamabad

7:45

Jamia Masjid Syed Nahsan G Nine Four, Islamabad

8:00

Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi and Imam Bargah Imam Hussain, Satellite Town Rawalpindi

