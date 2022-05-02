 
pakistan
Monday May 02 2022
I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed holding a press conference. — APP/ File
  • Rasheed says "Imran Khan is not going to withdraw his demand for elections as he's turning into a Bhutto-like figure".
  • Says "whether I win or lose, my loyalties will remain with Khan."
  • Alleges there were two factions within the PML-N.

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that for the first time in his political career, he has informed the army that he has decided to side with Imran Khan.

Speaking to Dawn, the veteran politician said that he also supports the army, adding that he considers the military an "essential part of Pakistan."

Shedding light on the current political milieu of the country, Rasheed said that he is standing by Imran Khan's side.

"Imran Khan is not going to withdraw his demand for the elections. He is turning into a Bhutto-like figure," he said. "While I have good relations with the army, I will still stand with Imran Khan as I cannot double-cross him.

He further said that he is foreseeing Imran Khan to be clean-sweeping the elections. "And if he works hard to win over the people of Sindh, this province will also support the PTI."

Rasheed went on to say that he cannot go against the wishes of Imran Khan and only tendered his resignation because of him.

"Whether I win or lose, my loyalties will remain with Khan."

Answering a question about being imprisoned, Rasheed said that the jail is just like his susraal.

"I am not even going to demand a bail if [the government] throws me behind bars," he said.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madinah, when a group of alleged PTI supporters chanted slogans at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during his recently-concluded Saudi Arabia visit, Rasheed said that such incidents will happen again.

"These people [members of the incumbent government] will be humiliated wherever they'd go and will be dispersed with teargas and baton-charge," the ex-interior minister said.

Berating leadership of other parties, he said: "Nothing will become of PML-N, while Zardari is a big imposter. However, the PPP does not even have 11 seats in the Punjab Assembly."

Rasheed also alleged that there were two factions within the PML-N.

"One of the factions was disgruntled and was keeping a low profile despite being recently wounded, while the other faction [made its way to power chambers] through bootlicking."

