 
pakistan
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto with his nephew. Photo— Bilawal Bhutto Instagram
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto with his nephew. Photo— Bilawal Bhutto Instagram

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently shared adorable pictures with nephew Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry celebrating Eid.

Pakistan is celebrating Eid ul Fitr today with great zeal and fervour. This is the first time that the country is celebrating Eid without COVID-19 restrictions.

Bilawal, who is celebrating Eid in Dubai with his sisters, shared adorable pictures of his nephew — the son of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on his Instagram.

Bilawal posted pictures of his nephew with the caption "Mir Hakim’s first Eid."

Following Bilawal’s pictures with his nephew, social media users loved the pictures and asked how much Eidi Bilawal had given to his nephew.

More From Pakistan:

Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif
COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC
Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed
Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan

Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan
Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales

Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales
Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive

Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive
With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today

With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today
Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years
Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured

Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured
I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king
'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran

'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran

Latest

view all