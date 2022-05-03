Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto with his nephew. Photo— Bilawal Bhutto Instagram

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently shared adorable pictures with nephew Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry celebrating Eid.



Pakistan is celebrating Eid ul Fitr today with great zeal and fervour. This is the first time that the country is celebrating Eid without COVID-19 restrictions.

Bilawal, who is celebrating Eid in Dubai with his sisters, shared adorable pictures of his nephew — the son of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on his Instagram.

Bilawal posted pictures of his nephew with the caption "Mir Hakim’s first Eid."



Following Bilawal’s pictures with his nephew, social media users loved the pictures and asked how much Eidi Bilawal had given to his nephew.