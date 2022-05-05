Watch: Man finds black bear inside mother-in-law's car in search of food

The picture shows a black bear inside a car. — Screengrab/Twitter

Man finds bear trapped inside mother-in-law's car.

Man says he saw the car lights being turned on which felt strange to him.

"It looked like a teenage kid that passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom caught him," he says.

Seeing animals in their natural habitat is normal, however, a video of a black bear went viral on social media for breaking into a car in search of food.

A US man noticed his mother-in-law's car lights switched on, upon which he decided to check it. When the man went outside, he saw a black bear trapped inside the car, NDTV reported.

The man said that the bear went through his truck looking for food and later moved on to his mother-in-law's car. He said that the incident was funny until the bear started panicking, after which he decided to call the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

"It was really, really scared when we got close to it. It was almost like a deer in headlights, it was stunned," said Gillotti, adding that "the bear's eyes didn't really move, but rather stayed focused on him and the officer while they tried to get out of the truck."

The bear ran away and no one was injured during the incident. However, the man believes that the animal will come again.