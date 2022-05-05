 
Thursday May 05 2022
Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting to discuss the new curriculum. — Twitter / @betterpakistan
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting to discuss the new curriculum. — Twitter / @betterpakistan

  • Ahsan Iqbal makes important announcement about educational sector.
  • Says govt has planned to establish state-of-the-art teacher's training centre in Islamabad.
  • Asks teachers and curriculum experts to join centre.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday made an important announcement regarding the educational sector of the country and said that the government has decided to hold a "national curriculum summit" to review the new curriculum.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: "It has been decided to hold a National Curriculum Summit with top curriculum experts of the country to have [a] final review of the new curriculum."

Iqbal further added that the government has also planned to establish a state-of-the-art teacher's training centre in Islamabad. 

"I urge top curriculum [and] teacher [training] experts to join," he wrote.

Punjab likely to rescind Single National Curriculum

On the other hand, the Punjab government has directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) not to publish books for grades 6 to 8 under the Single National Curriculum (SNC), Dawn.com reported.

The first phase of the SNC was introduced by the PTI-led government for primary classes, but the then Opposition had been critical of it.

