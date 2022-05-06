 
pakistan
Friday May 06 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Eid holidays: Seven die, 39 sustain injuries in road accidents

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday May 06, 2022

An image of several ambulances and rangers personnel present at the location of an incident.— Reuters.File
An image of several ambulances and rangers personnel present at the location of an incident.— Reuters.File

  • Majority of casualties were of underage bikers, says news report.
  • The police had warned that strict legal action would be taken against underage riders and their parents.
  • Edhi ambulance services shifted injured to different govt hospitals.

KARACHI: As many as seven people lost their lives and 39 others, including women and children, were injured during the three-day-long Eid holidays, The News reported Friday, citing a report released by the Karachi traffic police.

According to the report, the majority of the casualties were underage bikers who sustained injuries due to their culpable negligence and police had registered two cases under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

”Whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both," Section 279 reads.

Read more: Two boys drown at Karachi's Sea View beach on Eid

On the first day of Eid (May 3), four motorcyclists were killed while eight others were injured due to reckless motorcycle riding.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Eid (May 4), a passenger bus overturned, injuring 19 people. Separately, three motorcyclists lost their lives and 12 people were injured in separate road accidents.

The traffic police had requested parents to not let underage children ride motorcycles or drive cars. 

The police had warned that strict legal action would be taken against underage riders or drivers and their parents; informing them of a legal action that would make it difficult for the underage driver to secure admission to college or university.

The report added the number of death and injuries in accidents on Eid that had been circulating on social media was nothing but exaggerated numbers. 

Edhi ambulance services shifted the injured to different government hospitals who were sent home after receiving medical assistance. The traffic police diligently performed its duties during the three days of Eidul Fitr to ensure smooth flow of traffic and observance of rules.

