 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore ‘was in fun mood’ at Power of Women event

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Drew Barrymore ‘was in fun mood’ at Power of Women event
Drew Barrymore ‘was in fun mood’ at Power of Women event

Drew Barrymore was in “upbeat mood” while she attended the Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday in New York.

The 46-year-old actress stunned everyone in a green maxi-length floral ensemble at the star-studded occasion. 

However, the Charlie Angel’s beauty complemented it with natural make-up, pendant earrings and pink pumps.

To note, the event was organised to honour the women of Hollywood who have made an impact through their humanitarian endeavours and professional achievements.

Meanwhile, the Never Been Kissed star also made a powerful speech at the event in which she praised those who “prioritise action over words”.

It is pertinent to mention that the talk show host made an appearance days after she was compelled to post an apology video on her social media for her “light” remarks on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Interestingly, fans came out in support of her, insisting that she was not “in the wrong and shouldn’t have had to apologise” for her opinion on the trial.

One fan commented, “Drew Barrymore having to apologise for saying the Depp/Heard trial is crazy is really stupid and a waste.”

Another chimed in, “Was she not allowed to comment on the #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial at all? Why not? Everyone else is.”

More From Entertainment:

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses
Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews
Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed
Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary
Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’

Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’
Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider

Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider

Latest

view all