Drew Barrymore ‘was in fun mood’ at Power of Women event

Drew Barrymore was in “upbeat mood” while she attended the Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday in New York.



The 46-year-old actress stunned everyone in a green maxi-length floral ensemble at the star-studded occasion.

However, the Charlie Angel’s beauty complemented it with natural make-up, pendant earrings and pink pumps.

To note, the event was organised to honour the women of Hollywood who have made an impact through their humanitarian endeavours and professional achievements.

Meanwhile, the Never Been Kissed star also made a powerful speech at the event in which she praised those who “prioritise action over words”.

It is pertinent to mention that the talk show host made an appearance days after she was compelled to post an apology video on her social media for her “light” remarks on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Interestingly, fans came out in support of her, insisting that she was not “in the wrong and shouldn’t have had to apologise” for her opinion on the trial.

One fan commented, “Drew Barrymore having to apologise for saying the Depp/Heard trial is crazy is really stupid and a waste.”

Another chimed in, “Was she not allowed to comment on the #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial at all? Why not? Everyone else is.”