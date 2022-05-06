Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

File footage

Glam queen Jennifer Lopez is planning on her potential comeback to the stage.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Marry Me starlet left fans excited as she shared a throwback clip from her 2019 It's My Party tour.

She captioned the clip, 'Missing this energy. Who's ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight.'

The clip featured J. Lo, 52, setting the stage on fire in a glitzy silver catsuit while delivering an electrifying performance on Get Right.

J. Lo’s iconic ensemble of the night featured a pair of sparkly-studded tights and lace-up boots, which she paired with her figure-hugging dress.

Meanwhile, the Hustlers star, who is currently having the best time of her life with beau Ben Affleck, is planning on buying a house.

Affleck proposed to Lopez for a second time in April, which was about 18 years after their first failed engagement in 2004.