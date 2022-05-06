 
pakistan
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phones Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — AFP
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — AFP

  • Two leaders talk about matters of mutual interest between Pakistan, United States.
  • Blinken congratulates Bilawal on assuming office of foreign minister.
  • Both leaders vow to engage with mutual respect in future.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to congratulate him on becoming the country's new foreign minister.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal confirmed that he received the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations. 

Per the tweet, during the phone call, the two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large.

According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward. 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had taken oath as the country's youngest foreign minister on April 27, breaking the records earlier set by his grandfather and a party leader.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the Oxford-educated PPP chairman, who is 33 years, seven months, and six days of age — a development that came after much delay and deliberation.

More From Pakistan:

Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC

Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC
I learned about conspiracy against my govt in July last year: Imran Khan

I learned about conspiracy against my govt in July last year: Imran Khan
NEPRA slaps Rs50m fine on NTDC over nationwide blackout in Jan 2021

NEPRA slaps Rs50m fine on NTDC over nationwide blackout in Jan 2021
Govt offices to continue having six workdays

Govt offices to continue having six workdays
Govt to launch crackdown on those spreading immoral content on social media: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to launch crackdown on those spreading immoral content on social media: Rana Sanaullah
Weather update: Pakistanis warned of severe heat wave conditions

Weather update: Pakistanis warned of severe heat wave conditions
WHO raises questions on Pakistan’s COVID death toll

WHO raises questions on Pakistan’s COVID death toll

Behind the veil: The double life of Pakistani rapper Eva B

Behind the veil: The double life of Pakistani rapper Eva B
Imran Khan accuses Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen of seeking 'illegal benefits'

Imran Khan accuses Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen of seeking 'illegal benefits'
Govt decides to inspect Imran Khan's assets, income

Govt decides to inspect Imran Khan's assets, income
Shahid Afridi denies allegations by Danish Kaneria, says he wants cheap fame

Shahid Afridi denies allegations by Danish Kaneria, says he wants cheap fame

Driver who hit Shahbaz Gill on motorway arrested

Driver who hit Shahbaz Gill on motorway arrested

Latest

view all