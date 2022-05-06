US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phones Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — AFP

Two leaders talk about matters of mutual interest between Pakistan, United States.

Blinken congratulates Bilawal on assuming office of foreign minister.

Both leaders vow to engage with mutual respect in future.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to congratulate him on becoming the country's new foreign minister.



Taking to Twitter, Bilawal confirmed that he received the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations.

Per the tweet, during the phone call, the two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large.

According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had taken oath as the country's youngest foreign minister on April 27, breaking the records earlier set by his grandfather and a party leader.



President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the Oxford-educated PPP chairman, who is 33 years, seven months, and six days of age — a development that came after much delay and deliberation.