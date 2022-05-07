 
sports
Saturday May 07 2022
By
AFP

Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Amir star in English county clash

By
AFP

Saturday May 07, 2022

Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas (L) and Mohammad Amir. — Reuters/AFP/File
Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas (L) and Mohammad Amir. — Reuters/AFP/File

LONDON: Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir dominated the second day of an English County Championship match between Hampshire and Gloucestershire on Friday.

Abbas produced superb line and length bowling, taking six wickets for 45 runs as hosts Hampshire reduced Gloucestershire to 124 for nine on the second day of four at Southampton.

However, Ajeet Singh Dale and Jared Warner then added 55 for the last wicket to reduce the deficit to 163.

Then Amir, bowling for Gloucestershire, carried on where his compatriot had left off in a superb spell of three for 11 as Hampshire slumped to 28 for four in their second innings at stumps in this First Division clash.

The south coast side, however, still had a lead of 191 runs.

More From Sports:

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis
Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?

Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?
Maradona's shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds

Maradona's shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds
Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022

Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022
Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final
ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings

ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings
Shoaib Malik and his ‘pyaari ammi’ wish fans Eid Mubarak

Shoaib Malik and his ‘pyaari ammi’ wish fans Eid Mubarak
Erin Holland guilty of letting Ben Cutting ‘down’ over heartbreaking IVF journey

Erin Holland guilty of letting Ben Cutting ‘down’ over heartbreaking IVF journey
PCB finalises schedule for PSL-8: sources

PCB finalises schedule for PSL-8: sources
Ramiz Raja clueless about junior level cricket: Salman Butt

Ramiz Raja clueless about junior level cricket: Salman Butt
Five key players in Real Madrid's title triumph

Five key players in Real Madrid's title triumph
Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Latest

view all