Saturday May 07 2022
Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say

Saturday May 07, 2022

Prince Andrews’ “unpoliced lifestyle” was reportedly a match that could have ‘caused an explosion’ at any time since his youth.

Royal commentator Tina Brown made this allegation in an interview with LBC.

She was quoted saying, “Andrew was an explosion waiting to happen, frankly, the way he'd be carrying on decade after decade.”

“[He was] really kind of unpoliced, in a sense, about what he was getting up to. So that expolded, as it inevitably would.”

She also branded the Duke of York as “in a way naïve” about his past friendships and admitted, “He has no judgement, Andrew, he is in a way naive. You know, Epstein kind of made Andrew feel important, you know.”

“He made him feel part of the big time. Andrew never felt part of the big time. He would have the classic number, you know, son number two’s kind of inferiority feelings. Deservedly so.”

“Epstein had all this money, big deals. You know he really suckered Andrew in and Andrew thought he was his friend. I mean, that's what was really, in a sense, pathetic, actually.”

