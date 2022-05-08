Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor left fans touched as she shared an adorable snap with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan on Mother's day.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 8, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a swoon-worthy snap from a pool as the mother of two sons cosied up to her children and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

“The length and breadth of my life Happy Mother’s Day,” the Heroine actor captioned the post.

The endearing post garnered thousands of likes and comments within no time.



On the work front, Kareena will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena has also begun work on her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.