 
Showbiz
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Mothers Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh
Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor left fans touched as she shared an adorable snap with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan on Mother's day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 8, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a swoon-worthy snap from a pool as the mother of two sons cosied up to her children and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

“The length and breadth of my life Happy Mother’s Day,” the Heroine actor captioned the post.

The endearing post garnered thousands of likes and comments within no time.

On the work front, Kareena will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena has also begun work on her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See
Hania Aamir turns heads with gorgeous snaps

Hania Aamir turns heads with gorgeous snaps
Photos: Alizeh Shah stuns onlookers with her casual appearance

Photos: Alizeh Shah stuns onlookers with her casual appearance
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania files for divorce

Aamir Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania files for divorce
Ranveer Singh says his father was the inspiration behind his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Ranveer Singh says his father was the inspiration behind his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
6 reasons 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' packs a power punch of entertainment

6 reasons 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' packs a power punch of entertainment
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source
Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic

Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic
AR Rahman`s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

AR Rahman`s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed
Malaika Arora finally calls Arjun Kapoor ‘her man’

Malaika Arora finally calls Arjun Kapoor ‘her man’
Vicky Kaushal shares special moment with his ‘avid fan’: See video

Vicky Kaushal shares special moment with his ‘avid fan’: See video

Latest

view all