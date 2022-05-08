 
Showbiz
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming note to her mom on Mother's Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming note to her mom on Mothers Day
Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming note to her mom on Mother's Day 

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note to her mother and it will surely melt your hearts.

The PK starlet, who is also a doting mum to Vamika marked the day by paying an ode to her mum.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka thanked her mother for being a huge strength and helping in her own motherhood journey. 

"Happy Mother’s Day Maa Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post:

While wishing her, Anushka also dropped a couple of photos. In the silhouette picture, Anushka shared a glimpse of herself tending to her infant daughter Vamika with her mum standing behind her. 

The beautiful photo symbolised the importance of mothers as the actress' backbone - her mum - featured in it. Anushka covered Vamika's face with a butterfly emoji.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

More From Showbiz:

Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos

Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos
Sonam Kapoor shares romantic note for Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor shares romantic note for Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary
Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh
Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See
Hania Aamir turns heads with gorgeous snaps

Hania Aamir turns heads with gorgeous snaps
Photos: Alizeh Shah stuns onlookers with her casual appearance

Photos: Alizeh Shah stuns onlookers with her casual appearance
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania files for divorce

Aamir Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania files for divorce
Ranveer Singh says his father was the inspiration behind his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Ranveer Singh says his father was the inspiration behind his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
6 reasons 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' packs a power punch of entertainment

6 reasons 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' packs a power punch of entertainment
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen in Anurag Basu’s next film: Source
Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic

Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic

Latest

view all