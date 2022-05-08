Sonam Kapoor shares romantic note for Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

 
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a romantic note for husband Anand Ahuja as they are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today.

The Neerja actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Anand along with a romantic note to mark their special day.

She wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for.”

“I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal,” Sonam further said.

Anand also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared PDA-filled snaps with Sonam to wish her a very happy anniversary.

He said, “My #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor … happy anniversary”.

Sonam and Anand, who are expecting their first baby together, tied the knot on May 8, 2018. 

