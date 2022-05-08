 
Sunday May 08 2022
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Sunday May 08, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz left onlookers jaw-dropped as they flaunted their classy yet casual outfits in New York City.

The 23-year-old chef, who couldn’t take his eyes off the Transformers actor, walked beside his lady love after the lovebirds’ glamourous appearance at the Met Gala.

The couple, who tied the knot on April 9 in a lavish Miami beachside ceremony, took to Instagram to gush over one another this Saturday.

"This is my second Met Ball, my first Met Ball being married," Brooklyn said in the video. "Having your best friend with you makes you less anxious, less nervous."

"Going with Brooklyn in September and then going with him now, and being able to walk the red carpet with him has been so fun,” said Nicola.

She continued, “Brooklyn and I are actually like an old married couple. We get in bed very early because we normally have work super early so this is exciting for us. We're going out on the town!"


