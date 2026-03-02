Oprah Winfrey's ex opens up about struggles in their romance

John Tesh has opened up about his brief romance with Oprah Winfrey in the 1970s and the challenges they faced as an interracial couple.



At the time, both were working at local television stations in Nashville, Tennessee and dating each other was far from simple.

Tesh, 73, told Page Six that it was “very uncomfortable back then for an African American woman and a very, very white guy.”

He said their relationship was unusual for the South, but they refused to let society’s judgment affect them.

“It became a joke between us,” Tesh said, recalling how they would meet once a week and pick restaurants to be empty.

The couple briefly dated while building their careers.

Tesh, however, said it was clear from the start that Winfrey was destined for greatness. He especially enjoyed covering stories alongside her, calling it fun and exciting.

Winfrey went on to become one of the world’s most influential media figures, while Tesh gained national fame as a host and musician.

Tesh later married actress and author Connie Sellecca and they have one daughter together.

Winfrey has been with long-time partner Stedman Graham since 1986, describing their relationship as a strong spiritual partnership built on shared values.